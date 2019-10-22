CHEAT SHEET
Wisconsin Security Guard Fired for Telling Student Not to Use N-Word Is Rehired
A high-school security guard was rehired Monday by the Madison, Wisconsin, district that fired him for telling a student not to use the N-word. Marlon Anderson reportedly used the racial slur while urging an unruly student, who is also black, not to call him the N-word. Anderson was fired because of a zero-tolerance policy that the school district adopted after six employees used racial slurs to or in front of students. The policy’s applicability in his case drew criticism, and news of his termination sparked outrage, including from a former U.S. secretary of education, the superstar Cher, and more than 1,000 Madison students who walked out of classrooms on Friday to protest the decision.
Five days after firing Anderson, the district rescinded its decision, according to a Facebook post from Anderson. “I'm back!!” he wrote on Facebook. “... Now we have to address the policy!! God is good!!!!” The school district has not confirmed the announcement, but the teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., said Anderson will receive full pay and benefits until his return is official. “MTI is pleased to see the district rescind the termination of Marlon Anderson, paving the way for him to return to the incredible work he does with Madison’s students,” said Doug Keillor, the union’s executive director.