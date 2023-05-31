3 Charged With Links to Violent Atlanta ‘Cop City’ Protests
RAGES ON
Three people connected to the protests at the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site were arrested Wednesday morning for alleged money laundering and charity fraud. Marlon Scott Kautz, 39, Savannah D. Patterson, 30 and Adele Maclean, 42, were all charged after a raid at a house known as the “teardown home,” which is painted in rainbow colors and covered in writing about resistance. According to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the arrests of these three stemmed from an ongoing investigation into “the violence that occurred at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and elsewhere.” The future site of the training center has been subject to protests for months—23 people were charged in March with domestic terrorism after they allegedly threw rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers at the site. In January, police shot demonstrator Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran 57 times, killing them in an incident that further fueled the anger between cops and protesters at the site.