Brooklinen Just Launched a Cooling Pillow Case to Save Hot Sleepers Everywhere

There are few fates worse in the world than trying to get to sleep with a pillow that is just a tad too warm at night. Especially during the warmer months of the year, trying to get to sleep if you aren’t comfortable at night is a near impossible task. So many nights this year alone have been spent fruitlessly flipping my pillow over and over again looking for that cooler side that simply didn’t exist.

Fortunately, Brooklinen recently released a new pillow subbrand Marlow, designed specifically to solve this problem. The new Cooling Pillow Protector is built with Stay Cool Technology that helps increase the airflow and breathability of the protector to more easily regulate the temperature. Furthermore, the pillow protector wicks away sweat, extends the life of your pillow, and has an antimicrobial coating to keep your head nice and clean each night. The Cooling Pillow Protector is machine washable and is available in two sizes to fit your exact pillow size needs. Beyond this, you can now buy the Marlow Sleep System which is a new set from the company made up of the classic Marlow Pillow and the new Cooling Pillow Protector for the most optimal sleep each and every night.

Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector Two Pack Buy at Marlow $ 40

The Sleep System Two Systems Buy at Marlow $ 120

