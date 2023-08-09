Marlow Pillow Is Having an End-of-Summer Sale
The importance of getting a good night’s sleep is now common knowledge among most people. But the biggest mistake I think the lot of them make is giving all the credit to the mattress. Maybe they mention that they need a sound machine and a comfy pair of undies, but let’s talk about the unsung hero of the bedroom—the pillow. Gone are the days of having a cloth bag full of feathers poking out to support that precious little head of yours. A pillow is critical for a good night’s sleep, and that’s why my bed is stocked with Marlow Pillows. From the makers of Brooklinen, these hybrid memory foam pillows have a cooling effect and are even adjustable with their side zippers. They truly are so supportive and keep their shape throughout the night. Did I also mention that they are on sale? Throughout August, stack Marlow’s 15% off sale with its buy-more, save-more discount. So if you buy two to three pillows, you save 20%, and you can get 30% off when you order four or more. Don’t sleep on this sale and thank me later.
