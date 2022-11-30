No Need to Flip This Adjustable Three-in-One Pillow Over; Its Memory Foams Keeps You Cool
The right pillow can be the difference between waking up feeling refreshed or suffering neck pain. This pillow from Marlow ensures years of restful sleep with a unique zipper design that allows you to adjust the pillow to your preference. Want a firm pillow? Keep both of the zippers closed. Looking for a soft pillow? Open both of the zippers. Keep one open and one closed for a happy medium. You get three pillow firmness levels in one, perfect for indecisive sleepers or guest rooms.
The shell is made with 100% cotton and has antimicrobial benefits, repelling bacteria and dust mites. Inside, this pillow is filled with foam that was designed to be used in space, that’s how advanced the engineering is. Its gel- and cooling-infused memory foam promotes better air flow (to regulate your body temperature) and support for your head and neck.
Be sure to take advantage of Marlow’s generous holiday deal. If you buy two pillows, its only $78 (25% in savings). Buy four and you’ll only pay $130 (40% in savings). On top of that, new customers can get an extra 10% off on their first orders.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.