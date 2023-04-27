ESPN Baseball Reporter Fired After Going Full Tucker Carlson on a Colleague
STRIKING OUT
ESPN baseball reporter Marly Rivera has been fired by the network after she was recorded calling her a colleague a “fucking cunt” last week, according to the New York Post. At Yankee Stadium last Tuesday, Rivera and fellow journalist Ivón Gaete got into a disagreement about interviewing Aaron Judge. Rivera reportedly said she’d arranged a time to interview the Yankees outfielder but Gaete—who is married to the MLB’s vice president of communications—ignored Rivera, prompting the expletive outburst in the ensuing argument. Rivera, who worked as a dugout reporter on the Home Run Derby, attempted to apologize to Gaete, but the apology was rejected. “I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera told the Post. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.” ESPN confirmed that Rivera “no longer works here” in a statement. News of Rivera’s firing comes after reports that Tucker Carlson’s penchant for the c-word may have also contributed to his shock firing from Fox News this week.