Marquette University Pulls Incoming Student’s Admission Offer Over Offensive George Floyd Snapchat Posts
Marquette University has reportedly rescinded its offer of admission to an incoming student after screenshots of her offensive posts about the death of George Floyd were widely shared on social media. According to Milwaukee Sentinel Journal, the posts supported the actions of Derek Chauvin—the fired Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes before he died. “Some ppl think it’s ok to (expletive) kneel during the national anthem so it’s ok to kneel on someone’s head,” the incoming freshman’s post reportedly read, adding: “Come at me. y’all brainwashed.” Marquette spokeswoman Lynn Griffith confirmed the student, who was due to play on the women’s lacrosse team on a scholarship, will not be attending the school. The university learned of the Snapchat on Friday and further investigation reportedly showed that the unnamed student used racially offensive language in other posts. Last week, Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter.