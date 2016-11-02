Marr: Morrissey’s Pro-Brexit Views a ‘Drawback’ to Any Smiths Reunion

Any potential reunion of The Smiths seems unlikely, as guitarist Johnny Marr told NME on Wednesday that a re-grouping “doesn’t feel like it’s necessary at all,” and that frontman Morrissey’s politics make it even more difficult. Last month, Morrissey praised the Brexit result as “magnificent” and called right-wing nationalist leader Nigel Farage a “liberal educator.” In response, Marr said on Wednesday, the pair “probably don’t have much ideologically in common any more,” and that “if it is the case that he’s pro-Farage, then there would be a slight drawback [to comfortably reuniting] in that, I think.” Talk of the influential British rock band’s reunion have come in waves since their 1987 break-up, with Marr revealing that he and Morrissey had met in 2008 to discuss a potential reunion show; but those talks never produced anything concrete.
