Husband and Wife Arrested After Pregnant Arkansas Woman and Fetus Found Dead in Different Places

A married couple were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Thursday after the body of a missing pregnant woman and her unborn fetus were found at two different locations in Missouri, authorities said. Ashley Bush, 33, from Arkansas, appeared to have been shot dead after she replied to an online job posting Monday, prosecutor Nathan Smith said. Smith would not say how the fetus was removed from Bush’s body. “Clearly, the baby was not found with the mother,” Smith told reporters. He said he expected more charges to come against the couple, Amber and Jamie Waterman. “People do evil things,” Smith said. “That someone would prey upon a pregnant woman at her most vulnerable state is unimaginable. That’s the world we live in.”