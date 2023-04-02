Married Couple Die in Fiery Hot Air Balloon Crash During Birthday Celebration

Read it at Daily Mail
A married couple died in a hot air balloon crash in Mexico City on Saturday that also injured their daughter, according to Mexican authorities. Video captured the balloon rapidly falling to its fiery demise, appearing to show people jumping off. Jose Nolasco and Viridiana Becerril perished in the crash, while the couple’s daughter broke her arm and got second-degree burns. She’s expected to survive. Local media reports have conflicted on how old she is, with some saying she’s 13 and others 23. The family had taken a group photo just moments before the deadly crash, as they celebrated the birthday of Becerril, her mother told local media.