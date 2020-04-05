Married Couple Died of COVID-19 Six Minutes Apart
A New York couple who had been married for 51 years died just six minutes apart from coronavirus complications last week in Tuscany Bay, Florida. Stuart Baker, 74, and Adrian Baker, 72, “did things unconditionally,” their son-in-law Antonio De Corral said. “They were wonderful people, who had a lot of friends and family, always willing to help out, and were very loved by their neighbors here and in New York and other areas.” The Bakers moved to Tuscany Bay for retirement. Their son, NFL agent Buddy Baker, told CNN that the couple fell ill in mid-March and went to see a doctor, who later recommended that they visit the hospital when their symptoms were not improving. Stuart, who had asthma, was the first to be hospitalized while his wife was sent home without any serious symptoms. Their conditions took a turn for the worse on March 24 when Stuart received positive test results for COVID-19 and Adrian’s oxygen levels dropped significantly. The couple was moved to hospice care, in the same room, where they died. “They were as compatible and inseparable as two human beings have ever been married and existed on earth,” their son said.