Couple Killed Each Other As 11-Year-Old Son Played Video Games Nearby

1
James Van Der Beek Says He Got a Vasectomy Prior to Cancer Diagnosis
SNIP SNIP
Clay Walker
Updated 11.09.24 8:51PM EST 
Published 11.09.24 8:45PM EST 
James Van Der Beek at a Broadway premiere in 2020.
Variety/Getty

Just days after revealing his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis, actor James Van Der Beek is opening up about another medical ordeal— his vasectomy. In an interview with People magazine published Saturday, the father of six revealed he underwent the procedure prior to his cancer diagnosis. According to the Dawson’s Creek star, he and his wife Kimberly only planned one child before ending up with six. What the couple “really sucked at was not getting pregnant,” he jokingly told the magazine. “I figured the only way we’re going to stop this is if we have some medical intervention,” the 47-year-old added. After telling his children about the “surgery on his private parts,” his 3-year-old daughter, Gwen, said, “Daddy, I hope your vagina feels better.” Back in 2020, the family traded in the Hollywood life for a rural one on a Texas ranch. Van Der Beek likened the move to “freedom.”

Read it at People

2
49ers’ Nick Bosa Slapped with Fine for MAGA Hat Stunt
PAY UP
Clay Walker
Updated 11.09.24 7:23PM EST 
Published 11.09.24 7:22PM EST 
Nick Bosa during an October 2024 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Lachlan Cunningham/Lachlan Cunningham/Getty

According to an ESPN source, San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa will have to pay an $11,255 fine to the NFL after he crashed a postgame interview to show off his MAGA hat last month. The moment, which went viral on social media, showed the defensive end running up while his teammates Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Isaac Guerendo were speaking to reporter Melissa Stark about their victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Bosa then pointed to his white hat emblazoned with Donald Trump’s notorious campaign slogan before running away. According to an X post by sportswriter Ian Rapoport, Bosa’s stunt violated a rule in the NFL rulebook that barred players “from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.” Earlier this week, Bosa spoke to reporters about the possibility of being fined for the hat and said, “It was well worth it.”

Read it at ESPN

3
100-Year-Old Jimmy Carter Makes History With Grammy Nom
NOTHING HE CAN’T DO
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.09.24 4:44PM EST 
Published 11.09.24 4:41PM EST 
Former President Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter on November 29, 2023. Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter is still making history well into his 100th trip around the sun. After fulfilling his final dream of voting for Kamala Harris, despite him being hospice bound, Carter could also end up being the oldest person to win a Grammy award for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording. He is already the oldest person to be nominated for a Grammy. Carter, a devout Christian, is nominated for an album compilation of his final Sunday school lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, where he taught for decades. Each of the lessons includes an accompaniment by a notable musician, including Jon Batiste, Keb Mo, Leann Rimes and Darius Rucker. In a statement posted on X, the Carter Foundation called the nomination an “honor.” Rimes called Carter a reminder of how “the impact one person’s love can have on the world.” Already a three-time Grammy winner and a 10-time nominee, Carter will compete against audiobooks recorded by Dolly Parton, 78, and Barbra Streisand, 82, among others, at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2025.

Read it at The Daily Mail

4
Michael Douglas Reveals He Nailed Hole-in-One While Mourning Trump’s Win
ACED IT
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.09.24 1:58PM EST 
Michael Douglas.
Michael Douglas revealed he nailed a hole in one while mourning Donald Trump’s win. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Michael Douglas revealed that he experienced a shocking personal victory while mourning Donald Trump’s election win with a round of golf. The legendary 80-year-old actor, known for films like Wall Street and Fatal Attraction, is also a vocal Democrat. He told Bill Maher, during a Friday appearance on the commentator’s HBO show, that he was shocked by the election results. “The other thing I just have to share, after Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, [I’m] just so p----d at this razor-thin race,” he said. “So, I go down Wednesday morning to play golf, just to clear my mind. I go play nine holes, and I get a hole-in-one.” Douglas was among a number of celebrities who called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race following his poor debate performance against Trump, saying then that it was “hard to imagine” the president would be able to handle a second term. Asked how Bill Franklin, who Douglas portrays on the Apple TV miniseries Franklin, would react to the 2024 election results, Maher said simply, “Oh, I think he’d have had another drink.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

5
FEMA Worker Fired for Telling Team to Skip Homes With Trump Signs
‘REPREHENSIBLE’
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.09.24 4:26PM EST 
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a briefing on damage to North Carolina from Hurricane Helene, at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters, in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2024.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the incident a “blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy.” Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A Federal Emergency Management Agency employee was fired after instructing a disaster relief team to “avoid homes advertising” Donald Trump. The crew was canvassing in Florida on Oct. 27 following Hurricane Milton, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Saturday. The ex-employee’s conduct, she called “reprehensible,” before adding “this type of behavior and action will not be tolerated at FEMA and we will hold people accountable if they violate these standards of conduct.” Criswell addressed the incident in a series of posts on X Saturday, where she reiterated “This is a clear violation of FEMA’s core values & principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation.” The agency is reportedly investigating how many houses were skipped by the team in question, a spokesperson told CNN. And, on Friday, a new team was deployed to connect with residents who may not have been reached. That same day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he directed state officials to investigate a “blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy,” pointing the finger at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Read it at CNN

6

Couple Killed Each Other As 11-Year-Old Son Played Video Games Nearby

AWFUL
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.09.24 2:47PM EST 
Cecilia Robles Ochoa and Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz.
A married couple killed each other while their 11-year-old son sat in another room playing video games. GoFundMe

While a married couple stabbed, shot, and eventually killed each other in their home in Washington state on Halloween, their 11-year-old son played video games in another room of the house, oblivious to the violence. According to a police report on the incident, the boy was wearing earbuds and didn’t realize what had happened until he found the bodies of his parents, Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz, 38, and Cecilia Robles Ochoa, 39. While police could not determine who the primary aggressor in the conflict was, they said that Alvarado Saenz died from multiple stab wounds to the chest, while Robles Ochoa was both shot and stabbed. Upon finding the bodies, the boy called 911, but the two adults both succumbed to their injuries. No one else was in the house at the time. The local police said their investigation revealed that the couple “had relationship issues and intended to separate” before the gruesome incident.

Read it at The New York Post

7
Donald Trump Trolls Democratic Party Over Rumored Campaign Debt
SHOW ME THE MONEY
Clay Walker
Updated 11.10.24 4:15AM EST 
Published 11.09.24 3:34PM EST 
Donald Trump giving a speech during election night 2024.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Despite winning the election, Donald Trump isn’t done poking fun at the Democrats. The president-elect took to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday to speculate on the party’s campaign funds. “I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote. Trump’s statement seemingly refers to The New York Times report that the Kamala Harris campaign raised over $1 billion. “Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do,” he added before bragging that his campaign had “a lot of money left over.” His Saturday comments come after Politico’s Christopher Cadelago reported on X Wednesday that the Harris campaign found themselves in $20 million of debt following her defeat. While the Harris campaign didn‘t comment when contacted about the alleged debt, Lindy Li, from the DNC’s National Finance Committee, called the campaign “a $1 billion disaster” in a Saturday Fox & Friends Weekend appearance.

Read it at Truth Social

8
Trump Gets $500 Million Boost to His Wallet With One Post
EASY MONEY
Maurício Alencar 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.10.24 4:25AM EST 
Published 11.09.24 1:00PM EST 
The president-elect instantly changed the fortunes of his social media stock Truth Social
The president-elect instantly changed the fortunes of his social media stock Truth Social Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump made $500 million after posting that he would not sell his shares in Truth Social, CNN reported. The social media platform, which Trump launched after getting kicked off Twitter in 2021, had seen its stocks decline by up to 42% since an initial post-election surge on Wednesday. But after the president-elect announced that rumors of his sale of Truth Social were “fake” and “untrue,” even possibly “illegal,” stocks suddenly surged. “I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING,” Trump declared. The post saw the value of his shares spike by around $500 million. The figures have largely followed his performances during the electoral campaign, with volatile trading making it known as a “meme stock” that is heavily influenced by social media speculation rather than investment or other factors. Truth Social remains a small operation in terms of revenue by comparison to the likes of TikTok, Instagram and Elon Musk’s X.

Read it at CNN

9
Tupac Murder Suspect Suing Over Alleged Prison Beatdown
‘IT DID HAPPEN’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.10.24 4:24AM EST 
Published 11.09.24 1:26PM EST 
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Duane "Keefe D" Davis claims he was “brutally” beat up by prison guards, which they deny, and intends to sue. John Locher/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Tupac murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis claims he was beaten to within an inch of his life by prison guards, and now he plans to sue. Davis first made the claims that guards at the Clark County, Nevada Detention Center “brutally beat me up” at a trial readiness hearing in August. Now the former Compton gang member has asked his lawyer to file a civil suit on his behalf. The prison’s police and guards have denied Davis’ claims, while the judge presiding over his murder trial urged him to file a formal complaint on the “very serious allegations.” The Sun reported that his lawyer said they are “biding our time on that one.” He added, “It did happen. But that is more of a civil matter. We will deal with that in due time.” In media appearances, boasting that his father is doing quite well in prison, Davis’ son, Duane Davis Jr., inadvertently refuted his claims of being attacked. “Nobody touched him. No, he didn’t get beat up by anybody,” he said. “I know a lot of people claim that he got beat up three, four times. That was bulls--t.”

Read it at The Sun

10
Kid Rock Celebrates Trump Win in Chaotic Instagram Video
MIC DROP
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.09.24 11:47AM EST 
Published 11.09.24 11:45AM EST 
Kid Rock performs on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024.
Last month, the MAGA music star was praised for publicly supporting Eminem and Taylor Swift, despite their affiliation with Kamala Harris. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Kid Rock shared his “official election reaction” with followers on Instagram in a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde inspired video were the musician appeared as both his stage persona and himself. The clip, posted on Friday, begins with Kid Rock donning a MAGA red bedazzled tracksuit, and homemade MAGA hat while smoking a cigar. He performs a mic drop, grabs his crotch, and flips off the camera. Then as his song “American Rock n‘ Roll” begins, the pro-Donald Trump musician swaps his stage act and appears as Robert Ritchie to offer his fans a unity message. “Let me convey to my family, friends, and supporters, that now is not the time to gloat,” Ritchie says alongside a montage of Americana inspired clips, some featuring Trump. “We must remember that most of our left-leaning friends are good people who want the same things in life as we do but simply think differently on how to get there.” Rather than “gloat,” he continues, “it is now time to be the bigger man, extend and olive branch, and unite all reasonable people of this great nation.” Ritchie‘s unity and peace message stands in contrast to that of Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to seek revenge upon his political adversaries. Last month, the MAGA music star was praised for publicly supporting Eminem and Taylor Swift, despite their affiliation with Kamala Harris.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Instagram

