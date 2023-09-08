Married Greg Gutfeld Jokes That He ‘Hooked Up With’ GOP Rep. Nancy Mace

CHEAT SHEET
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld made an off-color joke about “hooking up” with a conservative female U.S. congresswoman from South Carolina Thursday night, prompting recriminations from at least one of his co-hosts. He made the remarks on The Five during a discussion on New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ recent statements on the city’s migrant crisis, with Gutfeld noting his “passion” for the issue. “That’s the most passionate I’ve seen a politician this year since I hooked up with [Rep.] Nancy Mace,” Gutfeld, who is married, added. The comment elicited a round of laughter from co-host Jesse Watters—and an immediate reprimand from Dana Perino, who simply said, “Greg!” Gutfeld immediately insisted: “I’m kidding! Come on, it’s The Five.”