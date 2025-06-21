Married Tennis Star Addresses Cheating Allegations

Oprah Winfrey and pastor T.D. Jakes shot down rumors about their connection with alleged sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs this week, with Winfrey insisting to a crowd that she’s “never been near a Puff party.” The crowd, watching Winfrey and Jakes chatting during a panel, laughed and applauded as Winfrey emphasized twice how she had steered clear of the alleged “freak-offs”—the term used to describe the lavish, exclusive gatherings hosted by Combs where drug use and sex orgies were rampant. “Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out,” Winfrey said. Jakes echoed the sentiment, joking, “I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at two o’clock with staff people and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff.” Combs’ trial is ongoing in a Manhattan federal court.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Oprah Denies Diddy Rumors: ‘Never Been Near a Puff Party’WASN'T MEBoth celebs denied their involvement with the alleged sex trafficker.
- 2Married Tennis Star Addresses Cheating AllegationsLOVE“I deeply regret making my wife and children feel hurt.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 3Paris Hilton Pays Whopping Price for Fellow Celeb’s HomePARIS’ PALACEThe socialite and her venture capitalist husband have a new abode after wildfires overcame their Malibu home.
- 4Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run that Killed Netflix StarAPPREHENDEDAmanda Kempton has been arrested in connection with the death of “Million Dollar Beach House” star Sara Burack.
Shop with ScoutedHave Sensitive Skin? This Electric Shaver Is Your Savior A CUT ABOVEManscaped’s Chairman Pro gives you a precise, gentle, and smooth shave every time.
- 5Jussie Smollett Drops Big News After Fake Hate CrimeLIFE UPDATEThe actor, who allegedly faked a racist and homophobic attack on himself, shared an important update on his life.
- 6‘Spider-Man’ Actor Dead at 96GOLDEN-AGE GUNSLINGERJack Betts died at his home in Los Osos, California.
- 7Hegseth Partakes In Fruit Ritual as War Rages in Middle EastSMASHINGThe Defense Secretary found a unique way to wait out Trump’s two-week timeframe to decide what to do in Iran.
- 8Sam Rockwell’s Biggest ‘Regret’ About Philip Seymour HoffmanSHIPS PASSINGRockwell said he’s “really been kicking myself” since Hoffman’s death in 2014.
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
- 9Biden Annoys Amtrak Riders by ‘Talking in the Quiet Car’Bad JoeThe former president was on his way to his office in Washington, D.C.
- 10R. Kelly's Lawyer Says Prison Denied Him Life-Saving SurgeryIMMINENT DANGERDays after a judge shot down the singer’s claim he was the target of a murder plot, his lawyers now say his life is in imminent danger—again.
Married Tennis Star Addresses Cheating Allegations
Japanese tennis star and Olympian Kei Nishikori has released a statement after allegations that he had an affair with a model. Nishikori told the Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun that he regrets making his “wife and children feel hurt.” He has been married to his wife, Mai Yamaguchi, since 2020, and the couple shares two children together, People reported. “I deeply apologize for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me: tennis fans, associations, sponsors, and other related parties, and for their concern and inconvenience due to my dishonest behavior,” Nishikori, 35, said. “Moving forward, in order to fulfill my role as a responsible member of society, I will focus solely on tennis competitions and achieving results. We will do everything possible to regain their trust.” The tennis champion was photographed visiting model Azuki Oguchi’s apartment in Japan last week, the New York Post reported. Nishikori and Oguchi reportedly first met in 2022.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
Socialite Paris Hilton and her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum have shelled out $63 million for fellow celeb Mark Wahlberg’s former estate in Los Angeles’ Beverly Park gated community, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hilton and Reum were among the many L.A. residents to lose their home in this year’s devastating Palisades fires. Wahlberg’s property—a 30,500-square-foot palace, sitting on roughly 6 acres, with 12 bedrooms, a sports court, skate park, a five-hole golf course, a pool and waterslides—was purchased by a limited liability company from the Ted actor for $55 million in 2023. Built around 2014, the house also includes a wine-and-cigar cellar and a smoking lounge. Hilton posted about losing her Malibu home, which she purchased with her new hubby Reum for $8.4 million in 2021, in an emotional Instagram message. “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable,” she wrote. “This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.”
A woman has been arrested in connection with the brutal hit-and-run crash that killed real estate star Sara Burack, who starred on the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House. Virginia local Amanda Kempton was taken into custody Friday and charged with the crime, a class D felony, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison. She was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at Southampton Justice Court, near where the tragic Hamptons death took place. Burack, 40, was found lying unconscious on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, Southampton, in the wee hours of Thursday morning. She had severe injuries and serious head trauma after being struck by a fast-moving vehicle. She went into cardiac arrest on the scene, but was shortly revived and rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital. She died from her injuries that afternoon. Million Dollar Beach House follows a group of eager realtors as they compete to make deals with elite buyers in the Hamptons. Before appearing on Netflix, Burack worked for a luxury firm that juggled homes in the Hamptons and Manhattan. Burack was an avid volunteer who helped out with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Tired of the nicks and cuts when you shave? It’s time for an upgrade. The Chairman Pro is MANSCAPED’s bestselling shaver for a reason, delivering a precise and smooth shave every single time. It’s a waterproof and electric foil shaver that comes with two magnetic and interchangeable blade heads. If you—or your significant other—like a bit of scruff, snap on the stubble trimmer attachment. Want a full-face refresh? Go for the four-blade foil. Either way, you’re in for the most gentle shave ever. This is all thanks to the blade head’s stainless steel blades, which are enhanced with MANSCAPED’s FlexAdjust technology. This tech keeps the shaver’s blades in close contact with the skin, adapting to the unique contours of your face, especially around the neck.
For precise detailing, use the built-in LED spotlight and precision lock. The former illuminates hard-to-see spots and flat-lying hairs, while the latter holds the blade in one of three positions for more controlled trimming. Want an extra-close finish? Grab the Power Shave Gel and lather up before using The Chairman Pro. After you’re done, follow up with the Face Shave Soother to calm redness, reduce irritation, and lock in hydration. Cleaning the Chairman Pro is a breeze, too. Since the blade heads are magnetic, you can pop them off for a quick rinse in the sink. Best of all? Right now, you can score 25 percent off the Chairman Pro.
Jussie Smollett, the actor who was convicted of faking a hate crime attack on himself, has revealed a big development in his romantic life. In a joint Instagram post, Smollett, 43, announced that he is getting married to his boyfriend, Jabari Redd. “I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé … He said YES. 💍,” Smollett wrote alongside photos of himself popping the question. In the comment section, the announcement was celebrated by his family and former Empire co-star Taraji P. Henson, who wrote, “MY BABIES ❤️❤️❤️.” Back in 2019, when Smollett was appearing on the hit show Empire, he claimed to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. However, a police investigation determined that Smollett had actually staged the attack, although he has maintained his innocence. He was convicted in 2021. The conviction was overturned in 2024, when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the prosecution had committed a process violation.
Golden-age Hollywood gunslinger Jack Betts has died at the age of 96. Betts’ family has confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Los Osos, California, on Thursday. Betts leaves behind a vast legacy of silver-screen appearances, often cropping up as a dashing, debonair gentleman or a rough-and-ready cowboy in spaghetti westerns, superhero flicks, and thrillers. Betts is perhaps best known as the board member who fires Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn, spurring on his transformation into the villainous Green Goblin, in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002). “You’re out, Norman,” Betts tells Dafoe with a cold sneer. Betts was born in 1929 and made his big-screen debut in The Bloody Brood (1959) alongside Peter Falk. Despite his 108 IMDb credits, Betts never quite reached the heights of fame achieved by co-stars like Clint Eastwood, something he attributed to poor distribution deals. Still, his wit and performances will be remembered fondly by fans and family alike.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in the ritualistic sacrifice of a watermelon on Friday. As tensions between Israel and Iran escalate in a conflict threatening to pull the rest of the world in, the head of the United States Department of Defense made a juice offering on the Pentagon’s Parade Field. Hegseth was there to meet with Coca-Cola 600 champion rally driver Ross Chastain. Chastain, who is descended from an eight-generation line of watermelon farmers in Southern Florida, took the opportunity to teach Hegseth and his family—including wife Jenny and their seven kids—the ways of his iconic melon demolition. Chastain smashes watermelons after every win as a means of paying tribute to his family’s legacy. “To be able to smash watermelons here near the front steps of the Pentagon is something my family will talk about for the rest of time,“ Chastain told reporters. ”To do that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I don’t think any other fruit has been out here!” “The guy who started last in that race ended first,” Hegseth said of Chastain’s Memorial Day victory. “It was an awesome Memorial Day Weekend—honoring the troops, remembering those who’d given it all. And as Ross Chastain won the race, I thought, ‘we’ve got to win [at the Pentagon].’”
Sam Rockwell regrets never acting alongside his “old buddy,” the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, he revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Friday. “I had two opportunities, maybe three,” to appear in a film with Hoffman, he said, “and they were squandered and I regret that.” Hoffman died of a heroin overdose in February 2014. Rockwell also kept his friend’s memory alive when he dedicated his Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Hoffman in 2018. “He was an old friend of mine,” Rockwell said during his acceptance speech, “He directed me in a play for public theater. He was very close to me and an inspiration to all of my peers. People like Jeffrey Wright, Billy Crudup, Liev Schreiber, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, whoever was in my age range—Phil Hoffman was the guy,” he added, calling Hoffman “a huge, huge inspiration on me.” Rockwell elaborated on that friendship more Friday when he said, “Phil, we were very close, we were good friends and he directed me and he was just one of the guys. He was the guy.” Rockwell also named a few living actors he wished he’d taken the opportunity to work with. “There’s a couple. I could have worked with Nick Nolte, could have worked with Kurt Russell, really been kicking myself. Richard Jenkins.” He added that in their case, “They’re still out there, there’s time.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
Even in retirement, former President Biden can’t escape bad press. Now, Amtrak customers are complaining that the 82-year-old was breaking the golden rule of the Amtrak Acela’s ”quiet car.” “He was talking in the quiet car!” an Amtrak regular told the New York Post, complaining that the former president was chatting throughout the train ride. Another rider defended Biden, telling the Post that Biden was talking because he was “constantly approached” by fellow passengers. The rider expressed that they found the complaints to be particularly unfair, considering that Biden is also often criticized for being “too soft spoken! No winning.” (They also noted that whispered exchanges are technically allowed by the railroad company.) Biden also reportedly asked for one of his favorite snacks, ice cream, which the cafe did not offer. But what is it, exactly, that the retired president is doing commuting to his D.C. office? “It’s really a mystery,” a former aide said.
A federal judge may have denied R. Kelly’s motion for an emergency prison furlough earlier today, but that isn’t stopping his lawyer. The singer’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, says he’s planning to file a second motion for Kelly’s emergency release, now with a new justification: he claims Kelly has a previously undiscovered, life-threatening health condition. Brindley says the disgraced R&B star, who is serving a 31-year sentence on sex abuse-related charges, has “blood clots in his lungs.” According to Brindley, doctors recommended a pulmonary embolectomy, but the prison blocked them from performing the surgery. “This threatens his life every minute that he is denied the surgical intervention,” Brindley told People. “The danger could not be more imminent.” This new justification is a stark break from Brindley’s June 10 motion, which alleged that officials from the Bureau of Prisons were conspiring to have Kelly killed. Between the initial filing and dismissal, Kelly was rushed to the hospital after a near-fatal overdose on medications provided to him by prison employees. Brindley says it was during that hospital stay that doctors discovered his lung condition. The attorney also says he’s in discussions with the Trump Administration about securing a pardon for his client.