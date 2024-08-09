Married Olympians Go Viral as #CoupleGoals in Iconic Photo

Team USA athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall long jumped her way to an Olympic gold medal on Thursday—and into the hearts of many when she was photographed celebrating with her husband Hunter on the sidelines.

The track and field star beat defending long jump champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany with a 7.10 meter jump at the Paris Olympics. But it was Davis-Woodhall’s jump into Hunter’s arms that got everyone’s attention as photogs captured the moment nearby.

On X, Davis-Woodhall and Hunter, who is a multiple medal-winning Paralympian, were deemed an #CouplesGoals.

“Pure, unadulterated love, pride and joy for his wife, Olympic champion TaraDavis-Woodhall. More of this energy, please. So wholesome,” wrote user @TheGMcConnachie on X.

Another social media user added on X, “TaraDavis-Woodhall’s husband, Hunter, cheering her on with a “Team Tara” shirt as she becomes an Olympic champion.” adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Davis-Woodhall previously finished sixth at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, and Thursday’s win marked her first Olympic medal win.

“Take a bow, TaraDavis-Woodhall! She is an Olympic Champion for the first time! #ParisOlympics,” wrote the NBC Olympics & Paralympics on X.

Davis-Woodhall and Hunter married in October 2022, and they have been documenting their relationship and journeys to the Olympics on their respective social media accounts with Team USA even branding them the Olympic “power couple.”

“What a moment,” added the X account for the Olympic Games.

Indeed.

When asked about having Hunter on the sidelines cheering her on, Davis-Woodhall told Today’s Craig Melvin that it meant “everything.”

“Hunter and I train every single day together,” she said. “We eat, breathe, sleep every single day and man, running into him, it felt so good.”

She added, “I couldn't believe it, and he just reminded me that I am the Olympic champion, and we worked really hard to get to this moment.”