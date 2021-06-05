Married San Diego Cops Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

CHEAT SHEET
San Diego police say two of three people killed in a wrong-way highway crash were married detectives. Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park, who met at the police academy, were in a city-owned sedan traveling south on I-5 when a speeding car racing north slammed into them—killing all three. “You couldn’t have met two nicer kids,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said of Park and Huntley-Park, who were both 32. “Nothing but their lives ahead of them.” He said both detectives were following up on cases, even though it was their day off. “It hurts,” he said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “These people mean a lot to us.”