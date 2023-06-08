CHEAT SHEET
Married Troy Aikman Poses for Romantic Photos With Younger Woman
NFL legend Troy Aikman posed for a series of flirty photos with a young woman who he appears to share a romantic relationship with—despite being married. Aikman, 56, has never acknowledged a split from his second wife, Capa Aikman, who still uses his last name. An investigation by the New York Post was similarly unable to unearth any divorce proceedings. Nevertheless, the former Cowboys quarterback appears to be vacationing in the Italian riviera with a woman named Haley Clark, who tagged the broadcaster in a series of photographs—including one where she kisses his cheek and touches his upper thigh.