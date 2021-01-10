Marriott Cuts Off Donations to GOP Lawmakers Who Voted to Overturn Election
CHECKOUT TIME
Marriott will suspend donations to candidates who voted against certifying the Electoral College’s results following Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, the hotel chain announced on Sunday. According to Federal Elections Commission data, both the company’s top brass and its PAC have donated thousands to Republican and Democratic candidates, most notably Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and Rick Scott (R-FL), all of whom voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. Hawley and Hyde-Smith also voted against certifying Biden’s victory in Arizona. “We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” a spokesperson for the hotelier told the Popular Information newsletter.