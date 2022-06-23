Marriott to Host Far-Right Moms for Liberty Conference—While Claiming to Celebrate Pride
HYPOCRISY
Marriott appears to be the latest to join an ever-growing list of companies that pay lip service to Pride month but don’t take action when it counts. The hotel chain has decided to host the far-right Moms for Liberty group’s national conference in July—somewhat fittingly in Tampa, Florida. Moms of Liberty is best known for trying to ban books it finds divisive, giving money to locals who will snitch on teachers who talk about systemic racism, and targeting LGBTQ+ protections for students, among other far-right actions. According to promotional materials for the event, the conference will host none other than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, recently known for signing and supporting the state’s discriminatory “Don’t Say Gay” bill, along with other outspoken conservatives like former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Ben Carson. Still, Marriott openly celebrates Pride, even launching a “Love Travels” campaign for activists and equity organizations.