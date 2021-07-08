CHEAT SHEET
‘Marrying Millions’ Star Accused of Sexually Assaulting High-School Girl
A real-estate developer who starred on the latest season of A&E’s Marrying Millions has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old high-school student at his Texas home, TMZ reports. The accuser told cops that Bill Hutchinson allowed teens to drink and smoke pot at his Highland Park home, and penetrated her vagina with his finger while she was sleeping on his couch in May 2021, an arrest affidavit reportedly says. Hutchinson, who appeared on the reality-TV show with his much-younger girlfriend, has already been released from jail on $30,000 bond. The age of consent in Texas is 17, so he does not face a charge for assaulting a minor, according to TMZ.