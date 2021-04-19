Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Makes Historic First Ever Powered Flight on Another Planet

NASA has successfully flown a miniature helicopter above the surface of Mars in the first ever powered flight of an aircraft on another planet. The helicopter, Ingenuity, traveled to Mars on the Perseverance rover and completed the first in a series of test flights on Monday. The scientists who built the chopper were seen wildly celebrating as images of the flight came through from the Perseverance rover. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote on Twitter: “Perseverance got us to Mars. With Ingenuity, we soar higher. The #MarsHelicopter made history today by being the first craft to achieve controlled, powered flight on a planet beyond Earth.”