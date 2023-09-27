Marshals Nab Murder Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Released From Jail
BACK BEHIND BARS
The murder suspect Kevin Mason was tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, ending a weeks-long search that began after a clerical error led to his early release from an Indiana jail. Mason was arrested without incident in St. Paul, Minnesota—more than 550 miles from the Indianapolis facility where he was mistakenly freed on Sept. 13. Indiana cops said Mason was picked up outside the jail by his girlfriend and went on the run for over two weeks, just as he’d done for more than two years after allegedly shooting a man dead in Minneapolis. It’s unclear what Mason did while on the lam, and the feds didn’t reveal much about how they tracked the accused killer down—only saying that “surveillance” led them to believe he was hiding out in someone’s home. The dangerous gaffe by the jail reportedly led to an employee’s termination and stoked fears in the twin cities.