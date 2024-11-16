Martha Stewart Defends John Krasinski as ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Dolly Parton’s Brother David Dies at 82
‘GOT HIS ANGEL WINGS’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.24 11:23AM EST 
Dolly and David Parton.
Dolly Parton’s brother David Parton has died. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Dolly Parton’s eldest brother, David Wilburn Parton, has died at 82. The country music superstar’s sister Stella Parton announced the death of their brother in a Friday post on X. “My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” she wrote. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.” On Threads, she added, “My brother David left us this morning. He finally got his angel wings. RIP dear soul. Love you forever.” An obituary posted yesterday said that David, a bridge builder superintendent for a construction company in Tennessee, died at home on Friday. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren, according to the obituary. Dolly has not yet offered a public statement about her brother’s death. David was one of the 11 Parton siblings—six brothers and five sisters. Parton’s brothers Randy, Larry, and Floyd previously passed away.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Ex-NFL Star Facing Charges in Arrest After Paul-Tyson Fight
PACMAN IN A PICKLE
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.16.24 1:58PM EST 
Published 11.16.24 1:56PM EST 
Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
According to Jones’ spokesperson, the football legend “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.” Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning after attending the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium, TMZ reported. The former NFL star—who was in the league for more than 13 seasons with the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and Broncos—faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer. He attended the highly-anticipated brawl between Tyson and Paul on Friday night, sharing a video with comedian Tom Segura enjoying the festivities to Instagram. According to Jones’ spokesperson, the football legend “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.” They claimed Jones “was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.” Jones is no stranger to brushes with the law, having been arrested 10 times since 2000. Last December, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in Kentucky after an outburst, screaming at officers, on a plane. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, Jones avoided jail time with a promise that he would obey the law for the next two years. It is unclear how Saturday’s arrest will affect this ruling.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Level Up Your Thanksgiving Cookware Lineup During Made In’s Early Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Scouted Staff
Published 11.15.24 5:55PM EST 
Made In Cookware is on a thanksgiving table.
Made In Cookware

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Made In Cookware is known for quality kitchen tools that look as good as they perform. Its sleek, chef-approved kitchen essentials are for people who know that the plates matter as much as the food. That makes its full sets a great option for anyone looking for a little uniformity in their cabinets.

To sweeten the deal, Made In is not only offering up to 30 percent off, but shoppers can also score freebies like Dutch ovens, frying pans, and wine glasses with select purchases. We’ve pulled a few of their best deals just in time for your turkey prep.

The 10-piece Stainless Set includes everything a cook needs to get started in the kitchen. Each item was made in Italy and is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops. These also come with a free Non-Stick Frying Pan for a limited time.

10-Piece Stainless Set
Free Non-Stick Frying Pan with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The 7-Piece Copper Set offers elegance with peak performance. The copper was crafted in France and is safe up to 800° F. Right now, score a free Dutch Oven with your purchase.

7-Piece Copper Set
Free Large Dutch Oven with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The Complete Tabletop Set is simple and timeless. Designed in the UK, these dishes are classically English and have a one-year no-chip guarantee. If you refresh your cabinets with these today, you’ll also receive a free Glass Wine Set.

Complete Tabletop Set
Free Wine Glass Set with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Martha Stewart Defends John Krasinski as ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

‘WATCH OUT, WIFE’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.24 2:02PM EST 
Martha Stewart and John Krasinski.
Martha Stewart approves of John Krasinski as the sexiest man alive. Getty

Martha Stewart has no qualms with actor John Krasinski being selected as People’s 2024 “Sexiest Man Alive,” even seeming to issue a warning to his wife, actress Emily Blunt. “John is pretty sexy,” the lifestyle icon and business mogul told People on Thursday. “He’s been over to my house, and he’s pretty sexy. And he’s pretty good at all the work he does, too. Watch out, wife.” Stewart added that sexiness, to her, is all about being “gorgeous, talented, clean, fun.” Krasinski, known for starring in the hit comedy show The Office, has been married to Blunt, with whom he has two daughters, since 2010. He told People that his response to hearing he would be this year’s sexiest man was a “just immediate blackout,” adding that his wife was “very excited” to hear the news. “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” Krasinski said, though he said he expects his brothers to give him a hard time at Thanksgiving dinner over receiving the honor.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Southwest Airlines Plane Hit by Bullet ‘Near Cockpit’ Just Before Takeoff
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.16.24 11:04AM EST 
A Southwest Airlines jet sits at a gate at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2021
Although the runway was temporarily closed, it eventually reopened with “minimal impact” on the facility’s operations in Texas. Joe Skipper/File Photo/Reuters

A bullet hit a Southwest Airlines airplane as crew members prepared to depart from Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening, the airline said. No injuries were reported from the incident aboard Flight 2494, however the Indianapolis International Airport-bound flight was ultimately cancelled. According to a statement from Southwest, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” on the plane’s right side at approximately 8:30 PM CST while taxiing. The plane then returned to its gate and passengers evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Southwest added that the aircraft was removed from service and said the airline would provide an alternative flight for the impacted passengers. The rescheduled flight on a different aircraft departed two hours later, according to FlightStats, a flight tracking website. Law enforcement was contacted immediately after the plane was hit on runway 13R/31L. And, though the runway was temporarily closed as authorities investigated, it later reopened on Friday night with “minimal impact” on the facility’s operations.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Give Your Baby an Organic & Vitamin-Boosted Start With This
FORMULA FOR SUCCESS
AD BY Organic Baby Food 24
Published 11.16.24 12:00AM EST 
A mother lovingly feeds her baby with a bottle, surrounded by soft natural light and a vase of flowers in the background. The baby is dressed in a pink outfit and looks content, while the mother gently holds the bottle and gazes at her child with affection.
Organic Baby Food 24

Getting a newborn baby off to a healthy start can feel overwhelming. Organic Baby Food 24—an online retailer based in Germany—strives to make this journey easier with its wide array of premium baby formulas that prioritize nutrition and affordability. Baby formulas produced in Europe must adhere to stricter regulations when it comes to ingredients compared to formulas produced in the United States. The end products are packed with essential nutrients, including this highly-rated Dutch Stage 1 Formula from HiPP.

Instead of added sugars and artificial flavors, this whey-based baby formula has iron for cognitive development; vitamins A, C, and D to boost your baby’s immune system; and omega three and six fatty acids for brain and neural cell health. One box gives you enough formula to prepare 44 five-ounce bottles. This particular baby formula is made for infants up to six months old. However, as your baby gets older you can switch to Stage 2 and Stage 3 to ensure their nutritional needs are being met.

Cassy, a HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Customer, saw a night and day difference in her twins after switching formulas. “We struggled for the first 3 months with significant tummy issues, very gassy and upset babies. After we made the switch to HiPP my babies have been so much happier!”

HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Formula
Buy At Organic Baby Food 24$47

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Tyson-Paul Streamers Get an Unexpected, Pre-Match Butt View
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.16.24 12:11AM EST 
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson X/Netflix

A pre-match interview of Mike Tyson came to an unexpected conclusion Friday night, with Netflix cameras capturing the former heavyweight champion from behind without his boxing shorts on. After wrapping up a backstage interview with his son, Amir, by saying he predicted a “vicious win,” Tyson turned and walked away, the showing more than the public is used to seeing from him.

Tyson is having his first sanctioned fight in nearly twenty years against YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer Jake Paul. Unsurprisingly, the encounter has seen a good deal of hype, with yesterday’s face-off at weigh-in resulting in Tyson slapping Paul. Netflix is streaming the match-up, though its high-profile foray into live sports hasn’t all going smoothly, with abundant complaints about buffering and error screens. The match is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was preceded by several undercard bouts, with the earlier ones shown on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Netflix Slammed for Choppy Fight Night Service
BUFFERING ISSUE
David Thompson
Updated 11.16.24 4:08AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 12:01AM EST 
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Melinda Watpoo and Shadasia Green fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Melinda Watpoo and Shadasia Green fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

On one of the biggest nights in sporting history Netflix was apparently unprepared for the tens of millions around the world who were hoping to watch. The Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson main event was preceded by other fights but many people attempting to watch were stuck waiting for the show to load on their TVs and screening devices. The night was billed as one of the biggest and most controversial fights of all time; however, ahead of the main event, some fans took to X to complain about buffering issues on the site. “If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history,” one person wrote. “I’d love to watch this live but I’ve seen the buffering logo more than any of the fights,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Singer Sundance Head Shot on His Texas Ranch
'STABLE CONDITION'
Updated 11.16.24 3:02AM EST 
Published 11.15.24 10:17PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Winner of the 2016 season of "The Voice", Sundance Head visits AOL BUILD at AOL HQ on December 16, 2016 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Winner of the 2016 season of "The Voice", Sundance Head visits AOL BUILD at AOL HQ on December 16, 2016 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“Darlin’ Don’t Go” singer Jason ‘Sundance’ Head, 46, was shot on Friday at his Texas ranch. TMZ was first to report that the shooting took place in a rural part of the Lone Star State. The online site said paramedics were able to get the winner of season 11 of “The Voice” in stable condition and he was recovering in a hospital in Tyler. Head’s agent Trey Newman told The New York Post “he’s stable,” adding that the gunshot wound was “to his naval area.”“It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted.” Newman added “We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby. The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have have happened is if it travelled through something else.‘ The rep added “His wife is on the way to the hospital now to get a little more information from the doctors. We’re not sure if he is awake.” Earlier on Friday, Head posted a photo on his Facebook page showing the inside of a tent. “Woke up this morning to the sound of silence,” he captioned the photo. Newman told The Post that Head was hunting on his ranch at the time. The “Me and Jesus” singer called 911 himself.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Judge Puts Infowars Purchase By ‘The Onion’ on Hold
NO JOKE
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.15.24 7:19PM EST 
Alex Jones
Alex Jones POOL/REUTERS

A Texas judge has temporarily halted The Onion’s auction purchase of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' site Infowars, and the site is live again—for the moment. Bids were submitted in secret, which Jones' lawyers complained about during a Thursday hearing. In response, according to Variety, Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said, “No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction.” He added later: “I don’t care who wins or loses [the auction]. I care about process.” In a statement to Variety, Ben Collins, the CEO of The Onion’s parent company and a former Daily Beast reporter, commented on the process, which saw families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims forgo a portion of their adjudicated recovery from Jones in order to increase The Onion’s winning bid. “The joint bid from Global Tetrahedron and the Connecticut families has been selected as the winning bid for Infowars. The sale is currently underway, pending standard processes,” Collins said. Judge Lopez said he would hold an evidentiary hearing next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Vibrator Claims to Help Boost Prostate Health
VIBE CHECK
Updated 11.07.24 5:03PM EST 
Published 11.07.24 4:51PM EST 
MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Apparently, boosting prostate health can actually be pleasurable—at least, that’s what premium sexual wellness brand MysteryVibe says. The Molto, an ultra-slim and bendable prostate vibrator designed by a doctor, is engineered to be the same size and width as a doctor’s finger and to mimic similar motions to that performed during an exam, allowing for not only intense prostate (the prostate is often hailed as the male ‘G-spot’) and anal stimulation but also a release of prostatic fluids. According to the brand, some studies have found that excess prostatic fluid can lead to inflammation and pressure, so not only is this a sex toy, but it’s also possibly an investment in your prostate health. Think of it almost like a lymphatic massage for your prostate—except one that can give you intense orgasms, too.

MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
Down From $279
Buy At MysteryVibe$199

Made with body-safe silicone, the multifunctional and gender-fluid vibrator is powered by one “anatomically-placed” motor that delivers potent yet precise vibration to the anus and prostate without feeling bulky or inflexible. It’s a great sex toy for those new to anal play or who are looking for an ultra-sleek vibrator with possible health-boosting benefits. The prostate vibrator is equipped with 16 vibration settings and eight pre-set vibration patterns, allowing for superior control and customization. Plus, the device comes with access to a catalog of vibration patterns with the free MysteryVibe smartphone app. Best of all? Because the Molto vibrator is an FDA-registered class II medical device, it’s also FSA/HSA eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Jim Carrey’s Family Devastated After Relative’s Death
‘DEEPEST SADNESS’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.15.24 6:16PM EST 
Published 11.15.24 4:24PM EST 
Jim Carrey smiles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita Carrey, a radio personality, died “peacefully and quietly” on Thursday, her husband Alex posted in a statement to her Facebook page. Alex, her partner of 16 years, wrote of his late wife’s “loving soul” and love for the holidays. She “wanted to help everyone, even total strangers,” he wrote, and asked for donations in Rita’s name to support the domestic violence survivor organization Gillian’s Place in her native Canada. “She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman,” he also wrote in the heartbreaking post, “Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend, until we meet again.” He did not mention a cause of death. Jim Carrey, 62, has not yet made a public statement about his sister’s passing. Rita was one of his three siblings. Their brother John died aged 60 in 2019.

Read it at Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Picks Familiar Face as Top Comms Aide
STAFFING UP
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 11.15.24 3:23PM EST 
Steven Cheung walks outside a U.S. courthouse.
MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

Donald Trump has selected Steven Cheung to serve as assistant to the president and communications director in the White House, the president-elect announced on Friday. Cheung previously served as director of communications on Trump’s presidential campaign, where he was known for issuing combative statements while exhibiting his quiet competence. Steve Bannon dubbed him “the hardest worker in all of Trumpland.” Cheung has been with Trump for years, serving before that as the White House director of strategic response. Trump is also bringing on Sergio Gor, who runs the company that publishes his books, as another assistant to the president and director of the presidential personnel office. “Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024,” Trump wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
obsessed‘Hot Frosty,’ Netflix’s Sexy Snowman Movie, Will Change Your Life
Kevin Fallon
obsessedWhy Is Everyone So Angry at John Krasinski for Being People’s Sexiest Man Alive?
Staff
obsessedThe ‘Bad Sisters’ Cast Explains That Devastating Season 2 Twist
Emma Fraser
obsessed‘Silo’ Season 2 Commits a Grave Crime: Squandering Rebecca Ferguson
Nick Schager
obsessedMAGA Urges Disney to Sack ‘Snow White’ Star After Trump Post
Eboni Boykin-Patterson