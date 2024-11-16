Martha Stewart Defends John Krasinski as ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Dolly Parton’s eldest brother, David Wilburn Parton, has died at 82. The country music superstar’s sister Stella Parton announced the death of their brother in a Friday post on X. “My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” she wrote. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.” On Threads, she added, “My brother David left us this morning. He finally got his angel wings. RIP dear soul. Love you forever.” An obituary posted yesterday said that David, a bridge builder superintendent for a construction company in Tennessee, died at home on Friday. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren, according to the obituary. Dolly has not yet offered a public statement about her brother’s death. David was one of the 11 Parton siblings—six brothers and five sisters. Parton’s brothers Randy, Larry, and Floyd previously passed away.
