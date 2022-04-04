Read it at Instagram
Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of her beloved Persian cat, Princess Peony, who succumbed to a vicious attack by Stewart’s dogs—but the dogs, Stewart claims, didn’t mean to do it. In an Instagram post depicting the gravesite of the “beautiful” and “unusual” Princess Peony, Stewart wrote, “the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self.” In a previous post of “some of her pets,” two French Bulldogs and two Chow Chows feature prominently with Stewart, who may be the pack of four that took down Princess.