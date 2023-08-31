Martha Stewart Claps Back at Her Iceberg Cocktail Haters
SHOOK UP
Martha Stewart is seemingly unfazed by critics who took exception to her use of a “small iceberg” to keep her cocktail cold while on a nordic cruise. On Monday, Stewart posted a series of pictures on Instagram of her voyage from Greenland to Iceland. “We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight,” the 82-year-old captioned the post. After some commenters slammed her actions as “dystopian” or “tone deaf” in the context of the climate crisis, Stewart appeared to issue a trollish response. As well as posting a link to a Washington Post article about the criticisms—in which glaciologists said Stewart’s stunt would have “zero” environmental impact—she also posted another picture of an iceberg on Tuesday on her Instagram Story with the caption: “pleated iceberg. perfect for cocktails!”