Martha Stewart Confronts NBA Superstar Over Courtside Injury
Celebrity chef Martha Stewart chewed out New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson over their courtside collision at an NBA playoff game. After the six-foot-two guard broke her big toe last May when he was launched into the stands, Stewart, 84, joined the Roomates Show podcast on Saturday to call foul on Brunson, 29, and his teammate and cohost Josh Hart. “You jumped up really fast, and I remember saying, ‘It’s OK.’ I didn’t say you hurt me. I said it was OK, but it wasn’t OK at all,” Stewart recalled as Brunson buried his head in his hands. The chef jokingly referred to her injury as the “Stewart-Brunson fracture,” though X-rays showed it was a full bone break. Stewart—who couldn’t leave her seat for a while afterward because the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Pacers ran into an extended thrilling overtime—had just one piece of advice for her fellow courtside attendees. “Never ever wear open-toed shoes to a game like that when you’re sitting on the floor,” she told Jimmy Fallon when she recounted the story on his late-night show. Ironically, the chef says that for a year following the game, all she could wear were open-toed shoes because of her injury. “How do you feel about that, Jalen?” Hart, 31, asked his team captain. “I don’t feel too great,” Brunson replied, causing Stewart to laugh. During the podcast, Stewart confirmed that Brunson had apologized over FaceTime and sent her grandson a signed basketball.