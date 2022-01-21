CHEAT SHEET
If you are shocked to hear that Martha Stewart dated actor Anthony Hopkins, brace yourself for this news: The doyenne of good things dumped the knighted Oscar winner because she could not stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter. That’s what Stewart told Ellen DeGeneres this week while playing “two truths and a lie” on her show. “I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter,” she confessed. “I have a big scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest.. I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. All I could think of was him eating, you know...”