Martha Stewart Teams Up With Snoop Dogg to Own Soccer Team
Martha Stewart has once again joined forces with Snoop Dogg to become a minority owner in the Welsh soccer team, Swansea F.C. Stewart, 84, was announced as the club’s latest minority owner on Wednesday, after the lifestyle guru was spotted attending the Championship club’s 2-1 win over Wrexham on Friday after having been invited by the club as a guest of honor. The American ownership group, led by majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, stated the move aims to strengthen the club’s global brand and appeal. “We are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club,” the club wrote in a statement. “We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.” Snoop Dogg, a close friend of Stewart, was announced as a minority owner of Swansea after unveiling the club’s 2025 home jersey during an interview in July. Real Madrid legend Luka Modric also purchased a minority stake in the club back in April.