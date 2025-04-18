Martha Stewart Trolls Katy Perry With Her Own Space Adventure
Martha Stewart expertly trolled Katy Perry and the Blue Origin “astronauts” with a cheeky Instagram post, sharing a throwback video from her own zero-gravity adventure on Friday. The 83-year-old lifestyle icon posted footage from a 2006 Zero-G flight in Florida, where she can be seen effortlessly doing flips and push-ups while floating weightless. “In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time 🌟,” Stewart captioned her post, giving her 8.7 million followers a nostalgic reminder of her 2006 journey aboard G-Force One, a Boeing 727 that simulated weightlessness through parabolic flight—offering an astronaut-like experience. She cleverly incorporated lyrics from Katy Perry’s “Firework” in her post—“Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?”—as she floated around in the video. Stewart looked back on the memorable experience, noting that the parabolic flight—typically priced around $8,900—allowed her to feel what astronauts go through in zero gravity. This playful throwback came just days after Perry joined other celebrities aboard Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission, which reached the Kármán line 62 miles above Earth. The mission drew criticism as an “11-minute joyride for the super-rich,” with some calling out its negative environmental impact.