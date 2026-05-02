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Stumped on finding a last-minute Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10) gift? Martha Stewart is here to help. Available exclusively at Amazon, the Martha Stewart Kitchen Electrics Collection includes beautifully designed culinary essentials, from a stand mixer to an air fryer.

In true Martha fashion, all the electric kitchen essentials serve multiple purposes. Whether your mom is a host extraordinaire or just appreciates a game-changing appliance that makes meal prep easier, there’s a little something for everyone in this collection.

Tilt-Head , 12 Speed Stand Mixer This device is splatter-proof and easy to clean. Shop At Amazon $ 150

The culinary lineup includes multipurpose, easy-to-use pieces like a French-door toaster oven, a powerful stand mixer, a sleek touchscreen toaster, and more. Even better, you don’t have to splurge for the top‑tier design or performance either. The pieces range from $40 to $300, and yes, the Martha Stewart stand mixer is only $150. Take that, KitchenAid.

French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo Down From $300 This gorgeous toaster oven doubles as an air fryer. Shop At Amazon $ 250

Available in easy‑to‑match colors like linen white and caviar gray (plus a few standout hues for moms who love a playful pop of color), this colorful collection fits effortlessly into just about any kitchen.

Martha Stewart 8-Cup Rice Cooker From oats to quinoa, this eight-cup rice cooker handles it all. Shop Now Amazon $ 70

If you want to give your mom a Mother’s Day gift she’ll actually use (and love), these Martha Stewart appliances are the ones to start with. Shop the new Martha Stewart Kitchen Electrics Collection now for mom and yourself.

Coming from a mom who reviews products for a living, I can tell you the gifts that stick are the ones that make everyday life easier, efficient, and… actually fun to use.

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