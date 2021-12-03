Martin Clarke Steps Down as Daily Mail Online Editor and Publisher

MailOnline’s publisher and founding editor Martin Clarke is stepping down, he announced Friday.

“Earlier this year I indicated to Lord Rothermere that, after 12 incredible years building MailOnline into one of the world’s biggest news websites and having established it as a substantially profitable business in its own right, I wanted to pursue new challenges,” wrote Clarke, who served as DMG Media publisher and CEO/editor-in-chief of MailOnline and DailyMail.com, in a statement.

He will officially exit the post at the end of February 2022. DMG Media CEO Rich Caccappolo will take over Clarke’s duties while the search for a new editor commences, according to the statement.

Lord Rothermere, the British aristocrat who owns the Mail’s parent company, Daily Mail and General Trust, added in the press release: “I have had to reluctantly accept Martin's resignation as he is without doubt one of the greatest editors of his generation; and, I am eternally grateful to him for all his immense hard work and genius over the years.”

“This is a total bombshell,” a Mail insider told The Daily Beast. “Everybody thought Martin would be the de facto boss of the company. Ted [Verity, newly appointed Daily Mail editor] was going to work hand-in-hand with Martin. It was all about saving money. The paper and the website weren’t working together. We all thought Martin was the victor after Geordie Greig’s departure.”

This is a developing story...