Martin Gugino, Buffalo Protester Pushed to the Ground by Police, Is Released From Hospital

Read it at WKBW
Martin Gugino, the protester shoved to the ground by Buffalo police during a protest against police violence, has been released from the hospital after four weeks of treatment, according to his attorney. The 75-year-old plans to recuperate from his brain injury in an undisclosed location due to death threats he received while in the hospital. Video showed Gugino approaching Buffalo cops during a protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd only for two officers to shove him unprovoked. As blood pooled around his head, officers walked by. The video was viewed by millions, including President Trump, who spread baseless conspiracies that Gugino was an antifa provocateur. Two officers were charged with assault and all the other officers in their unit quit in protest.