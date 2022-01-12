Score Big This Weekend With These Winter Sales & Exclusive Coupon Codes

We're well into winter and officially two weeks into the new year, but that doesn't mean that retailers and brands are cutting back on offering deals and sales. In fact, with the Martin Luther King holiday weekend on the horizon, there are tons and tons of noteworthy discounts and deals to take advantage of.

Popular brands like Samsung, Coach and Superdry are all offering stellar deals for a limited time. Scroll through below to check out some of the best deals and coupon codes to help you save big this three-day weekend. For more savings and exclusive discount codes, check out our coupon site here.

Samsung: Up to 30 percent off on refrigerators.

Samsung Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator 30% Off Shop at Samsung $ Free Shipping

Coach: Take 50 percent off Winter Sale Styles Through January 18, 2022.

Coach Isabel Loafer Shop at Coach $

Superdry: Up to 50 percent off in the Winter Sale.

Superdry Everest Bomber Jacket Shop at Superdry $

Hostgator: Up to 95 percent off with CODE: WINTER2022 through February 1, 2022.

Hostgator Up to 95% Off Shop at Hostgator $

Aeropostle: 20 percent off with CODE: AEROEXTRA through February 1, 2022.

Aeropostle Loose High Rise Pants Shop at Aeropostle $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.