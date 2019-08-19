CHEAT SHEET
Illinois State Senator Apologizes After Mock Assassination of Trump in Mariachi Suit
Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago) has apologized after someone posted photos of a mock assassination of a man wearing a Donald Trump mask and a mariachi suit at one of his fundraisers. The photo series shows the profile of a man with a large toy weapon pointed at and then shooting the faux Trump figure. The mock assassination drew quick bipartisan condemnation, including from Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who tweeted the photos suggesting every Democrat be asked if they support or disavow the act. Sandoval issued a formal apology. “The incident that took place is unacceptable,” he said in a statement. “I don’t condone violence toward the president or anyone else.”