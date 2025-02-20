Scorsese Makes Surprising Casting Choice for Latest Mob Drama
UNLIKELY PAIRING
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might soon be getting a seat at one of Hollywood’s most coveted tables—Martin Scorsese’s. Deadline reports that the Goodfellas director is enlisting the help of Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Leonardo DiCaprio to produce an untitled drama set in 1960s Hawaii. The film will reportedly follow a mob boss, based on a real-life figure, who encroaches upon his enemies to take over Hawaii’s underbelly of organized crime. Johnson, Blunt, and DiCaprio are all slated to star in the film, and will also produce it alongside Scorsese, Nick Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn. Bilton is also being tapped to write the project. IndieWire adds that a source close to the project confirmed that Johnson and Blunt first brought the idea to Scorsese, who then roped in DiCaprio. Johnson and Blunt are frequent collaborators, having starred together in Disney’s Jungle Cruise and A24’s upcoming Smashing Machine. Similarly, DiCaprio and Scorsese have practically been joined at the hip over the past two decades with their most recent collaboration being 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT