Martin Scorsese to Helm ‘Gangs of New York’ TV Show
BORN IN THE STREETS
Well, this is going to be bloody Shakespearean. Hot on the heels of his latest soundbite to make extremely online people go feral with rage comes the announcement that Martin Scorsese will executive produce a television series based on the book that inspired his 2002 flick Gangs of New York. The elder statesman of cinema (and TikTok star) will also direct the first two episodes of the project, which is in internal development at Miramax Television. He was lured aboard by the script, written by playwright Brett C. Leonard, according to Deadline, which first reported the news Thursday. Leonard is also known for his work on Fear the Walking Dead and the forthcoming Shantaram. The original book, Herbert Asbury’s 1927 The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld, chronicles rival gangs squaring off in the gritty city during the late 19th century. Deadline noted the new adaptation will follow characters other than those portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz in the feature film.