Martin Shkreli Denied ‘Compassionate’ Release From Prison
Martin Shkreli’s petition for compassionate release from prison has been denied, TMZ reports. The so-called “Pharma Bro,” jailed in Pennsylvania on a 7-year sentence for securities fraud, applied for release from prison over concerns of the new coronavirus, but the facility holding him, Allenwood Low, has no confirmed cases. A New York City judge went further to say that Shkreli is in excellent health and that his claims of asthma have not been backed up with much evidence. The former pharmaceuticals executive's claim that he could find a cure for COVID-19, something the judge noted has “so far eluded the best medical and scientific minds in the world working around the clock,” was also shut down, with the judge calling the idea “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior.”