Martin Shkreli Keeps Getting Lost During Live-Streamed Walk to SBF’s Trial
‘THE VIBES ARE OFF’
On the first day of his trial, alleged fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried was joined by convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli, only after the pharma bro bumbled through the streets of Manhattan in a bizarre 21-minute live-stream narrated by Shkreli himself. It was a mix of Shkreli’s rambling thoughts on lawyers and cops, as well as real-time commentary on the immense difficulty he faced finding the courthouse while simultaneously live-streaming. Any commentary about SBF’s ongoing legal proceedings was undercut by ranting and raving about the difficulty of navigating downtown Manhattan: at one point Shkreli was forced to stop, again, to again ask for directions after a police officer apparently pointed him the wrong way. He eventually reached the courthouse, of which he said “it’s not my favorite place” and that “the vibes are off.” Near the end of his journey, Shkreli approached an entrance marked “attorney, messengers and law enforcement only,” read the rule out loud, said “I think this is the wrong entrance,” entered anyway, and was promptly turned away by security.