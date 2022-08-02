Martin Shkreli Once Bragged He Had an IQ of 150. But He Doesn’t.
DUMB
Martin Shkreli, notorious pharma bro and convicted felon, took to YouTube Monday to livestream the results of a proctored IQ test. The obvious publicity ploy wouldn’t have been particularly noteworthy had Shkreli not previously bragged about having an IQ of 150—a score that would have put him solidly in the “very gifted” range. Instead, Shkreli’s 45-minute livestreamed stunt resulted in a score of 129, putting him in the “superior” category, just below “gifted or very advanced.” (Shkreli was quick to point out that he was still two standard deviations above the mean, something the proctor assured him was “very special.”) Shkreli was previously subjected to an IQ test as part of a full psychological evaluation before his sentencing hearing in a federal fraud case. At the time, he wrote in a letter that he wanted to have the evaluation circulated widely, because “I want to watch the press squirm when they see I have a 150 IQ and no overt psychological issues.” Not only did the IQ portion prove to be untrue, but the doctor who performed the psychological evaluation reported that Shkreli had multiple psychological issues, including generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and unspecified personality disorder. Shkreli did not respond to an email seeking comment.