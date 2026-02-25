The director of the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris has resigned, four months after the museum suffered a catastrophic heist that saw thieves get away with $100 million worth of French crown jewels. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he had accepted Laurence des Cars’ resignation, praising her decision to step down and describing it as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs both stability and a strong new impetus.” Des Cars, who became the first female director of the museum when she was appointed in 2021, had previously offered her resignation shortly after the robbery, but it was rejected at the time. She admitted following the heist—which saw thieves use a truck, a basket lift, and an extendable ladder to break into a second-story window and steal priceless Napoleonic-era jewels—that the “absolutely obsolete, even absent, technical infrastructure” in place at the museum was a “terrible observation” for the most-visited museum in the world. Five suspects have been charged in connection with the heist, but the location of the jewels is still unknown.
Martin Short Comedy Show Postponed After Daughter’s Death
Martin Short’s comedy show with Steve Martin has been postponed after his daughter’s death. The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short was originally scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee but has been postponed to a later date “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an announcement from The Pabst Theater Group. The postponement came after Katherine Short, 42, was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative said in a statement to TMZ. “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.” Katherine was the daughter of Short and Nancy Dolman, his wife of three decades, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.
Rep. Mike Johnson is set to become the first House Speaker in history to display George Washington’s gavel during the State of the Union Address, the U.S. Capitol Historical Society announced Tuesday. “The historic Gavel was first used in 1793 to lay the cornerstone of the United States Capitol building: ‘The People’s House’ and the physical manifestation of our democracy,” the group said in a news release. Since then, the gavel has been under the care of Potomac Lodge No. 5, the oldest masonic lodge in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Capitol Historical Society said it worked with the lodge and Johnson’s office to get the gavel to the rostrum for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address of his second term, which marks the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. Johnson touted the Trump administration’s policies in an X post ahead of the address. “No matter how many awkward, pointless protests Democrats try to force, the American people will see all of the incredible successes reflected this evening—and feel them in the months to come,” he said.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he’s “eager” to carry out President Donald Trump’s order to identify and release classified government files on extraterrestrial life. “We’ve got our people working on it right now,” he told reporters Monday. “I don’t wanna oversell how much time it will take. We’re digging in, we’re gonna be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. So there’ll be more coming on that, as far as the process of what we’ll do.” The former Fox News host was also clear he hadn’t anticipated the release being part of his portfolio when taking on his job within the second MAGA administration. “I did not have that on my bingo card, at all,” he said. Trump ordered the release of new findings on alien encounters after his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, sparked frenzied speculation with comments during a podcast about the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe. “They exist,” Obama said. “I just haven’t seen them.”
An American Airlines jet from Miami landed in Colombia with an apparent bullet hole. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was found with the puncture in the right wing at José María Córdova International Airport in Medellín and removed from service. The damage was on the right wing’s aileron, a part used to balance the plane. No passengers were hurt. The flight, on Monday, normally seats over 160 people, but the airline did not specify how many were on board the damaged plane. CBS News reported that documents said the hole “that extends all the way through the right-hand aileron” and that sources told the network both a small round hole marking the point of entry and damge at an apparent exit had been found. The apparent bullet hole was first reported by airline blogger JonNYC on X. The plane was temporarily repaired in Colombia and returned as scheduled to Miami, flight data shows. According to AirLive, which first reported about the incident, the plane is currently being assessed for damage at the Americans’ primary maintenance hub at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. “We will work closely with all relevant authorities to investigate this incident,” the American noted.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify where the plan landed with apparent bullet damage.
The teenage stepbrother of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in her cabin on a cruise ship in November, has been charged with homicide, according to family court documents from a separate case. On Friday, Thomas Hudson filed an emergency divorce court petition in Brevard County, Florida, seeking full custody of his nine-year-old daughter from his ex-wife, Shauntel Hudson. Shauntel currently shares primary custody of the child with Chris Kepner, Anna’s father. The petition says that Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Hudson’s son, was “charged with homicide by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner,” citing “social media from the Kepner family.” The petition does not name the stepbrother, who has not been charged as an adult. Kepner’s stepbrother was spotted heading into a Miami federal court on February 6 as he appeared before a federal magistrate judge. Kepner, from Titusville, Florida, was found asphyxiated underneath a bed in her cabin on the Carnival Horizon cruise on November 7.
A California Catholic bishop is facing explosive allegations after investigators accused him of repeatedly visiting a notorious brothel in Tijuana. According to The Pillar, which reviewed an investigative report compiled by parish leaders and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Emanuel Shaleta allegedly frequented the Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club on multiple occasions. A private investigator and former FBI agent, Wade Dudley, documented the 69-year-old making more than a dozen late-night visits in a single month—later scaling back to a few times per week after questions were raised about his conduct. Dudley reported observing Shaleta park in a lot designated for brothel patrons and boarding a shuttle reserved exclusively for customers of the club. Shaleta is also under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct. Investigators claim he embezzled at least $427,345 from parish funds through self-written reimbursement checks, with the total potentially nearing $1 million. Shaleta, who leads the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of St. Peter the Apostle of San Diego, has submitted his resignation. The Vatican has not yet accepted the disgraced bishop’s resignation, according to the outlet.
Singer Britney Spears has posted another distressing video on her Instagram account. In her latest posts, the “Toxic” singer can be seen in a pair of videos filmed in her living room wearing a mini skirt, a red crop top, an olive trench coat, and a cowboy hat while she busts some moves to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. The 44-year-old appears erratic in the videos, one of which includes a nip-slip, while she makes unnerving facial expressions to the camera. In the second video, she also appears to stumble during her dance. “TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!! BE PRETTY N SHIT WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!” the caption read. The singer has in the past raised eyebrows with her sometimes cryptic and chaotic Instagram posts. In November 2025, she briefly deleted her account after weeks of cryptic captions, bruised-arm videos, and a public clash over Kevin Federline’s memoir.
Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71 after taking his own life. In a statement on Monday, his family noted that he had lived with bipolar disorder for years and they hoped “his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.” “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the family told Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder.” “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” his brother and fellow actor Keith Carradine told Deadline. “I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
A reality television personality who later became an LGBTQ advocate has died at 43. Francine Beppu, who appeared on Showtime’s The Real L Word, died Feb. 17 at her home in Honolulu, Hawaii, a family spokesperson told TMZ. The cause of death is not being disclosed. In a statement, her family said they were “deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine,” adding they kindly ask for privacy and time as they grieve. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced when the family is ready, they added. Beppu was known for appearing on The Real L Word, the Showtime reality series that followed the lives and relationships of LGBTQ women in Los Angeles. The series ran for three seasons, from June 2010 until September 2012. During the second season, Beppu’s major storylines focused on her relationship with her mother and her tumultuous relationship with her ex. She left after that season. In 2015, she moved back to Hawaii and began working with the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, eventually becoming president of the organization. Her latest social media posts in late December said she had “big announcements dropping soon.”