Martin Short Remembers Joe Flaherty, ‘the Funniest Man in the Room’
‘JUST ADORED HIM’
Comedian Martin Short shared his remembrances about friend and former SCTV castmate Joe Flaherty, who died on Monday at 82. “In over 50 years of our friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious when it came to comedy, teaching improvisation and the art of character work as Joe,” Short said in a statement. “In SCTV we called him the anchor. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just adored him.” Earlier this year, Short helped spearhead a fundraising effort on behalf of Flaherty’s family so that the comedian could spend his final days at home instead of in a facility. “We are writing to our friends because we believe SCTV meant something to you, and that would not be the case if it were not for Joe Flaherty,” Short said at the time. “He was a mentor, a director, and an inspiring improviser who gave us many of the tools we are still using in the careers he helped kickstart. And he made us all laugh!”