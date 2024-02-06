Marvel Crew Member Dies After Accident on Set of ‘Wonder Man’ Series

A crew member working on Wonder Man, a forthcoming Marvel show, has died after an accident on set Tuesday morning, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

The crew member, a rigger, fell off the rafters at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles. He has not been identified.

In a statement to Deadline, the first outlet to report the news, a Marvel spokesperson said, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”

Wonder Man was not filming Tuesday, but the crew was at work on set. It remains unclear how much of the show has been shot, with the production having been interrupted last summer by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the majority of the series is in the can, with only a few pick-ups planned in the coming weeks.

The 10-episode show stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor and stuntman turned superhero. His comic-book counterpart starts out as the son of a wealthy industrialist whose empire is threatened by Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams is gifted powers by a villain who plans to use him to betray the Avengers, only for his pawn to double-cross him, falling in with the heroes for real.

It was created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest. Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, and Ed Harris are also set to star in the series. No premiere date has been set.