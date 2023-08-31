Marvel, ‘Harry Potter’ Assistant Director Dies of Heart Complications at 52
‘BELOVED MEMBER’
Jamie Christopher, an assistant director and associate producer whose work spanned the Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises, died at his home in Los Angeles Tuesday, Marvel Studios executives confirmed to Deadline. The cause of death was noted as heart complications. Christopher worked on such Marvel films including Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron. He also worked on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and all eight Harry Potter movies. “We are incredibly saddened by Jamie’s passing. He was a calm presence behind the camera, and a wonderful, supportive crew member on set,” Marvel Studios executives Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito said in a statement. “Jamie was a beloved member of our Marvel Studios family, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.” He is survived by his wife, Carly, and their one-year-old son, Killeon, along with three children from a prior marriage, Stella, Teddy and Phoebe.