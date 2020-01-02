Marvel Movies to Get First Transgender Superhero
The Marvel movie universe is set to get its first transgender superhero. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Fiege said the transgender character, who has not been named, features “in a movie that we’re shooting right now,” during a Q&A at the New York Film Academy. There have been multiple reports that the films following the Avengers Infinity saga would star a trans character. Marvel has also said it will introduce its first deaf superhero in The Eternals and its first Asian-American superhero, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fiege has previously said: “You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther. We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen.”