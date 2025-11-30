Marvel Star Defends His ‘Friend’ Donald Trump
Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin has revealed in a new interview that he became friends with Donald Trump long before his presidency—and that voters have little to worry about. “I know a different guy,” Brolin told The Independent about the president’s frequent dictatorial “jokes.” “I’m not scared of Trump, because even though he says he’s staying forever, it’s just not going to happen,” Brolin said. “And if it does, then I’ll deal with that moment.” The 57-year-old, who is famed for playing Avengers antagonist Thanos, says he befriended Trump during the making of Oliver Stone’s Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps, in which the real estate mogul was scheduled to make a cameo that never panned out. Still, he and Brolin connected. “There is no greater genius than him in marketing,” the actor said. The California native got his start in The Goonies and enjoyed a career resurgence with the Coen brothers’ No Country for Old Men. He opined to the British newspaper that he believes Trump’s success comes from his ability to sell people what they think they’re missing in their lives. “He takes the weakness of the general population and fills it. And that’s why I think a lot of people feel that they have a mascot in him,” Brolin said. “I think it’s much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation.”