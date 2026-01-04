Marvel Star Reveals Devastating Health Update
‘VERDICT’S IN’
Actress and author Evangeline Lilly shared a tragic health update following her horrific fall in May of last year. “Almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity,” Lilly said in a video to fans on Instagram. “So, I do have brain damage from the [traumatic brain injury] and possibly other factors going on.” The 46-year-old, best known for her role as Kate Austen on the TV series Lost, also has big-screen credits as Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. Wasp, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year, she announced she was quitting acting after the injury, which occurred after she fainted and hit her head on a boulder at the beach. Fellow actor Michelle Pfeiffer commented on Lilly’s post that she is “a warrior” and that “Nothing—not even this will defeat you my friend.” Actor Alyssa Milano also sent her condolences in the comments. Despite the negative brain scan results, Lilly added that she is determined to “embark on the hard work of fixing it” and struck an upbeat tone in her update. “Feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year, on this beautiful living planet,” she said.