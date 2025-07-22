Marvel Star Rails Against ‘Grossly Wasteful’ Hollywood
'COULD FEED A FAMILY'
Benedict Cumberbatch called out Hollywood for being a “grossly wasteful industry,” starting with his own meal plan. The multiple Emmy-winning actor recalled during an interview on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast Monday how much food he went through in order to undergo a “body transformation” for Marvel’s Doctor Strange. He noted that, though he doesn’t mind molding his body for a role, it is “horrific eating beyond your appetite.” “Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating,” Cumberbatch remarked. He told podcast host Ruth Rogers that to prepare to play the sorcerer superhero he would eat five meals a day, as well as snack on foods like almonds, cheese, and boiled eggs between meals. The Sherlock star also denounced Hollywood as being a “wasteful” industry in general. “Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy,” he said. Cumberbatch added that even “the amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment” uses up “a lot of energy.” His newest movie, The Roses, will come out August 29.