Marvel Star, 30, Reveals Surprising Pick for the Next Spider-Man
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man has a fresh face in mind to succeed him. Tom Holland, 30, suggested in an interview with Esquire that 16-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper would make a great Spidey. “Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland, who stars as New York’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, told the magazine. “Obviously, he’s super talented and the talk of the town right now.” Holland, who recently confirmed his marriage to his onscreen girlfriend, Zendaya, added that another young actor could greatly benefit from donning Spidey’s mask. Cooper won a slew of awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for his role as the teenage murder suspect Jamie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence. Since then, he made his film debut as Young Heathcliff in 2026’s Wuthering Heights. Other than his fourth solo Spider-Man flick, Holland will star alongside Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey this year.