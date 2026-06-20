Marvel’s Latest Merch Drop Panned as ‘NSFW’

President Donald Trump wants to transform Washington, D.C., in a way that will ensure he is remembered for more than a hundred years, according to a new report by the longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff. In his HOWL: Tales of Our Time series, Wolff reveals that Trump has spoken about his legacy with friends, revealing his intense focus on reshaping the U.S. capital city. “Everything is forgotten,” Trump, 80, reportedly told a caller who had rattled off his policy accomplishments. Trump reportedly went on to add: “What I’m going to do with this city will be remembered for a hundred years.” The president also reportedly bragged about transforming New York, saying his hometown would not have its “power and luxury” without him. “Washington needs my monuments,” he reportedly said. Since beginning his second term in office, Trump has engaged in what Reuters described as a “building blitz” in the capital, including bulldozing the East Wing of the White House to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, overseeing a $14 million overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool—turning it an “American flag blue” color that is now overgrown with algae—and announcing plans for a 250-foot-tall arch, among others.
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- 1Call Reveals Trump’s Scheme to ‘Be Remembered for 100 Years’LASTING MARKThat’s one explanation for his obsession with vanity projects around Washington.
- 2Dozens Trapped for Hours After Roller Coaster MalfunctionsTHEME PARK HORRORThe children and one adult were stranded around 25 feet above the ground.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 3Marvel’s Latest Merch Drop Panned as ‘NSFW’AWKWARDThe fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film is in cinemas in July.
- 4‘Toy Story 5’ Already Breaking Box Office RecordsREACH FOR THE SKYThe fifth installment of the Pixar series is already crushing the competition.
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- 5Grammy-Nominated Rocker Dead at 50‘LOVE YOU FOREVER’The band’s longtime bassist was left in intensive care after suffering a stroke.
- 6MAHA Movement Forces M&M’s to Drop Two Classic Colors DYE HARDMars is spending millions to replace artificial dyes, but recreating two fan-favorite colors has proven too difficult.
- 7CNN Reveals Veteran Reporter Will Become New Anchor NEW FACECNN announced that the Emmy Award winner has received a major promotion.
- 8Former Child Star Was Missing for 10 Years Before Death‘FINDING LILO’Former manager says friends and colleagues spent years searching for the former child star before her death at 35
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9SNL Icon’s ‘Baby Boa’ Bulge Causes Massive StirEYES UP HERE!The 89-year-old comedian joked that he had been “upstaged” after the photo went viral.
- 10Moon Dust May Be Hiding Signs of Alien TechnologyOVER THE MOONIf scientists sift through the Moon’s surface, we could find microscopic dust suggesting alien life, an Oxford astrophysicist suggested
A roller coaster malfunction left 15 children and an adult trapped for hours after they became stuck on the Wave Twister ride at the Adventureland theme park in New York. The ride, which opened in March, broke down just before 7:30 p.m., leaving its riders stranded until after 10:30 p.m., well after the sun had set. “A couple kids were crying. I was trying to calm them down,” a sixth grader told CBS New York. According to police, the youngest passenger was a five-year-old accompanied by their 40-year-old parent. The remaining children were aged between eight and 12. They were about 25 feet above the ground before first responders rescued them one by one. In a statement to People, Adventureland said: “We understand the concern of the riders and their families who were involved today, and we will be working with our ride consultants to fully assess what happened.” The statement added that the ride will remain closed pending a full review. At this time, it remains unclear what caused the stoppage.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Marvel’s Latest Merch Drop Panned as ‘NSFW’
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in cinemas across the globe in July. The popular Marvel franchise, helmed by Tom Holland as Spider-Man and his real-life wife Zendaya as MJ, is one of the more critically acclaimed Marvel properties, despite being the third live-action Spider-Man reboot since the start of the 21st century. To celebrate the film’s release, Cinemark theaters posted the Spider-Man themed cups and popcorn buckets it would be selling for moviegoers on Instagram. One item, a large red cup shaped like a hand with a wide white plastic “web” feature immediately caught the attention of fans who noted the cup’s design could be construed as something less wholesome than a spiderweb. “The industry has been intentionally making these popcorn buckets look dirty for publicity ever since the Dune 2 bucket,” one person wrote in response to the promo. Another put it plainly: “I don’t want a spiderman jizz tornado thank you.”
Toy Story 5 has already been crowned the best film of 2026, taking first place for the biggest preview from Michael after earning $17.5 million compared to the pop star biopic’s $12.6 million. The fifth installment of the Oscar-winning Pixar series is expected to make at least $145 million domestically during its opening weekend, with some experts even predicting it could reach $175 million. If these estimates hold true, Toy Story 5 could be the biggest launch of the year, surpassing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s opening. The film, featuring beloved characters Woody, Buzz, and Jessie battling technology in the form of a smart tablet, was produced on a $250 million budget with tens of millions more spent on marketing. If international box office revenue reaches the projected $135 million in its opening weekend, the film will generate massive profits for Disney. Toy Story 4, released pre-COVID in 2019, made $1 billion at the global box office and opened to $120 million.
Father’s Day is here. Options for a gift that will arrive in time–while still feeling thoughtful–are running out fast. Thankfully, ForeverSongs.com is making it easier than ever to give a gift that’s both meaningful and (almost) immediate: a fully produced custom song delivered straight to Dad’s inbox in as little as an hour.
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Beyond being simple to create, these songs are built to last—flowers wilt and gift cards get spent, but songs can be listened to forever. Pro tip: have your phone ready to capture dad’s reaction. It’s sure to be emotional.
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Justin Cary, the longtime bassist for Sixpence None the Richer, has died at the age of 50 following complications from a stroke. Cary died peacefully on June 18, according to updates shared by his family and a GoFundMe page created to support him and his wife, Linda. The fundraiser revealed that the musician suffered a serious stroke the week before his death and underwent two surgeries while receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center in New York. In the days leading up to his passing, Cary was in the intensive care unit on a respirator. Lead singer Leigh Nash paid tribute to her longtime bandmate on social media, calling him a beloved friend whose humor, professionalism and talent left a lasting impact. “We love you forever,” she wrote. Cary joined Sixpence None the Richer in 1997, becoming part of the lineup that helped propel the band to international success. The group’s signature hit, “Kiss Me,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination in 2000.
M&M’s will debut a new version of its signature candy made without artificial dyes this summer, but two colors are being scrapped. The naturally colored M&M’s, set to launch in August, will feature red, orange, yellow and green candies. However, blue and brown will be missing from the lineup after proving too difficult to recreate using ingredients derived from natural sources. The change comes after a push to offer alternatives free of artificial dyes amid growing consumer demand and pressure from the “Make America Healthy Again” movement led by Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mars, the company behind M&M’s, has spent millions of dollars and enlisted more than 100 employees to help revamp the iconic candy. The biggest hurdle has been replacing Blue 1, the artificial dye used to create M&M’s bright blue shell. Mars selected spirulina, an algae-based ingredient often marketed as a superfood, as the best natural substitute. However, the ingredient requires far more pigment to achieve a similar color and can clog factory equipment, forcing the company to upgrade hundreds of machines. Traditional M&M’s are not going away, and the naturally colored version will initially be sold exclusively through Amazon. Mars says it hopes to eventually recreate all six classic M&M’s colors using natural ingredients by 2028.
CNN has promoted Brian Abel to the role of anchor and correspondent. The move, announced on Thursday, will see Abel appear on CNN, CNN International and CNN Headlines, and the network’s domestic FAST channel, while continuing to serve as a fill-in anchor. Abel most recently worked as a correspondent for CNN Newsource in Washington, D.C., where he covered major stories including the 2024 presidential election, hurricanes and unrest in Minneapolis. Before joining CNN, Abel was an evening anchor at Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ, where he reported on major political and breaking news events. He earned an Emmy Award from the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his work reporting on efforts to combat drug pipelines from Detroit to West Virginia. CNN noted that Abel’s extensive experience covering politics, breaking news and national events earned him the promotion. Based in Atlanta, Abel graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in journalism.
Daveigh Chase, best known for Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, had been missing for nearly a decade before her death, her former manager says. The former child actor died Tuesday at age 35 after complications from meningitis and a blood infection that led to sepsis, according to her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chase’s former manager, John Ryan Jr., revealed that the actress vanished from the lives of friends and industry colleagues after 2015. Ryan said he became concerned when she failed to attend a meeting with filmmaker Rob Reiner and was never heard from again by those closest to her. “At first, I thought she was kidnapped or something,” Ryan told the outlet, adding that private investigators had been searching for her in recent years. Chase’s father, John David Schwallier, told The New York Times that the actress had struggled with substance abuse since her early teens and had been homeless in Los Angeles with Hernandez before her death. After finding fame as the voice of Lilo in Disney’s 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stich and starring as Samara Morgan in The Ring that same year, Chase stepped away from acting after 2016. Ryan said he had begun developing a documentary about the search for the actress, tentatively titled Finding Lilo, before learning of her death.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
Original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris, 89, has reacted after fans fixated on an apparent bulge in a photo taken with actress Taraji P. Henson. The image was originally shared as part of an Instagram carousel celebrating Henson’s Broadway debut in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, but quickly generated buzz online for reasons unrelated to the production. After the photo spread across social media, the 89-year-old comedian, best known as the first Black cast member on Saturday Night Live, addressed the chatter in a humorous video posted to his followers. “It seems I’ve caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs,” he joked, adding, “I’m more than a body. I’m a brain too.” The comedy veteran used the moment to promote his upcoming book, Ain’t That a Bi--h, joking that after appearing alongside Emmy, Oscar and Tony winners throughout his career, he never expected to be “upstaged by my penis.” Morris also turned the spotlight toward a more serious message, encouraging fans to vote and remember the sacrifices made during the Civil Rights Movement. “I actually saw Martin Luther King preach about us fighting for our rights,” Morris said. “Vote—and buy my book.”
We may be able to find evidence of advanced alien civilizations in pulverized traces of their technology. Oxford astrophysicist Brian Lacki argues in a new, yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper that, instead of searching for radio signals from space to find aliens, which would require active maintenance, we should look for “passive” signs of their technology that endure without upkeep, as the possibility of aliens existing at the same time as us is low. Dr. Lacki identifies three types of “passive” alien technology signs: the occulter, the glinter, and the diffuser. An occulter is an object that an advanced civilization may create to block light from a star. Such an object could have a transit signature that astronomers on Earth might recognize as unnatural, and it would require no active maintenance, power source, or radio transmitter. We would simply observe a dip in a star’s brightness and suspect something unusual. A glinter is an object like a giant lens or mirror that a civilization could use to concentrate a star’s light. A diffuser, on the other hand, would scatter any light that falls on it in many directions. All three of these possible objects require no active maintenance and could provide evidence of unnatural phenomena. However, the best way to find these signs may not be by searching for large intact objects but rather by looking for the remnants of such structures, which Dr. Lacki refers to as “technograins,” microscopic debris that can get caught in the solar wind and possibly reach planets and moons in our galaxy. The astrophysicist posits that if we sift through the Moon’s surface, we could find microscopic dust suggesting alien life.