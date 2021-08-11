Nothing’s ever set in stone in superhero fiction, and now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, with Loki, fully introduced and embraced the concept of the multiverse, the ability to revive and/or retcon the past is easier than ever. It’s in that new MCU reality that What If…? makes its entrance, promising endless possibilities for alternate realities. Based on the long-running comics title of the same name, the studio’s latest Disney+ effort reimagines many of the franchise’s key events and characters in novel ways. In the process, it suggests the malleability of these popular sagas, while affording the studio the handy option of partaking in resurrection-style do-overs—which, in this case, occurs most poignantly via the final performance of Chadwick Boseman.

What If…? (Aug. 11) is narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), a passive omnipotent deity who serves as the Rod Serling of this The Twilight Zone-ish collection of fresh takes on familiar material. With the multiverse defined as infinite, the Watcher gazes upon Earths that are ever-so-slightly different from the one already established by the MCU, courtesy of small but crucial choices or actions that spawned entirely new timelines. It’s a clever conceit for mixing and matching the Avengers and their adversaries into unique configurations, and since the show is technically part of the MCU canon, these wild tales boast the potential to impact the official series of events going forward, be it on the small or big screen.

Nonetheless, such interconnected concerns are secondary in What If…?, given that in its first three episodes (which were all that was provided to press), it offers up stand-alone narratives built around some of the MCU’s most momentous moments. Creator A.C. Bradley’s animated series kicks things off in high fashion with a variation on the scientific birth of Captain America, aka Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton). Here, the U.S. government’s experiment is rudely interrupted by a Hydra operative, thus forcing Steve’s love interest Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) to take his place in the trial, receive a full dose of supersoldier serum, and emerge transformed as the Union Jack-decorated Captain Carter. Relying on a woman to defeat Hitler’s Third Reich isn’t what sexist Colonel Flynn (Bradley Whitford) has in mind, but fortunately, the rest of Carter’s compatriots have greater faith in her--including Steve, now relegated to being her scrawny but stout sidekick and would-be paramour.